Neymar in x-rated Instagram attack on Brazil fans

Some Brazilians fans were supporting Argentina.

Neymar has hit out at Brazil fans who were planning to support Argentina in last night’s Copa America Final.

Argentina beat their old rivals Brazil 1-0 thanks to a goal by Angel Di Maria and before the game, Neymar took to Instagram to address Brazil supporters who were planning to turn their back on their home nation.

It appears that some sympathetic Brazilians wanted to see Lionel Messi win his first international trophy, including sports presenter Fabiola Andrade who shared a picture of herself in an Argentina jersey on Instagram, along with the words “I cheer because I love football and Lionel Messi. This guy needs to win a title with his country’s shirt! For justice!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiola Andrade (@fabiolafariaandrade)

Neymar not happy with Brazil fans.

Neymar clearly took umbrage at this attitude and took to the platform to share his feelings.

“I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and love,” he wrote. “My dream was always to be in the Brazil national team and hear the fans singing. I never attacked, nor will attack Brazil if they are competing for something, whether that is in sport, a modelling competition, the Oscars.

“If it’s Brazil I am Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently? It’s fine, I will respect it, but go f*** yourselves.”

Neymar meets an old friend.

After last night’s match, Neymar and Messi were seen sharing a prolonged hug on the Maracana pitch. The ex-Barcelona teammates were also photographed enjoying a joke together later on in the evening.

The pair won two La Liga titles together at the Nou Camp, as well as the 2014/15 Champions League, and made up two thirds of the famous Messi/Neymar/Suarez attacking triumvirate.

That Messi & Neymar hug ❤️ Greatness knows greatness 🤗pic.twitter.com/FQR3tYv57w — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

Argentina’s victory last night marked their first Copa America triumph since 1993 and Lionel Messi’s first international trophy with his country. The victory was sealed by a goal from Neymar’s current PSG teammate Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Argentina, Brazil, copa america, fans, Neymar