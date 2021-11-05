Newcastle United look set to appoint their new manager

Newcastle set to appoint Eddie Howe as manager.

Newcastle United look set to appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager in a deal that runs until 2024.

It is being widely reported this morning that the ex-Bournemouth boss has agreed to take over at St. James’ Park after impressing Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors.

Once the final paperwork is signed, Howe will take over from Steve Bruce, who lost the Newcastle managerial job in October.

Howe’s time at Bournemouth.

43-year-old Howe managed Bournemouth for a total of 10 years from December 2008, with a brief stint in charge of Burnley between 2011 and 2012 separating his two spells with The Cherries.

During his time at the South Coast club, he took them from League Two all the way up to the Premier League, reaching the top flight in 2015.

While there, Bournemouth registered Premier League finishes of 16th, 9th, 12th and 14th under Howe before finally being relegated at the end of the 2019/2020 season. Howe left the club by mutual consent on August 1st 2020.

Emery rejects Newcastle manager role.

The coach is known for playing attractive attacking football, something that Newcastle supporters were crying out for during Bruce’s time in charge.

It appeared earlier this week that Villarreal manager Unai Emery would take over at the North East club but the Spaniard issued a statement on Wednesday which confirmed that while he was “grateful for the interest shown by a great club,” he would be staying with the La Liga side.

Since being taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in October, Newcastle have been on the lookout for a manager to lead them into their new era.

Newcastle look to turn things around.

While Bruce was given the opportunity to lead the side in a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on October 17th, his fate appeared sealed from the moment Mike Ashley sold the club.

The Magpies have been led by caretaker manager Graeme Jones in their two most recent matches – a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Newcastle are currently lying second-bottom in the Premier League and are yet to win a game this season. Their next match sees them travel to high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

