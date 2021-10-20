Newcastle United confirm Steve Bruce departure

Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle role.

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Steve Bruce has left the club “by mutual consent.”

Bruce’s future had been the subject of intense speculation since the Saudi-led takeover of the club was confirmed a fortnight ago.

His cause wouldn’t have been helped by a 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and on Wednesday morning it was confirmed by Newcastle that Bruce is no longer their manager.

Newcastle thank Steve Bruce for time in charge.

“Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent,” an official statement says.

“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

Bruce himself added: “I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Newcastle’s search for a manager begins.

It has also been confirmed Graeme Jones, one of Bruce’s assistants will take charge of the team on an interim basis, starting with the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Newcastle are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season, picking up just three points in their opening eight matches.

