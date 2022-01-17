Nemanja Matic calls out Australia’s ‘shame’ in message of support for Novak Djokovic

Nemanja Matic backs Novak Djokovic.

Nemanja Matic has sent a message of support to Novak Djokovic, after the world number one tennis star was deported from Australia.

It was finally confirmed on Sunday that Djokovic wouldn’t be allowed into the country to compete at the Australian Open, with his unvaccinated status being perceived as a threat to public health and order.

The Novak Djokovic saga comes to an end.

The saga has dominated global sports news for a number of weeks and throughout it all, Djokovic has received strong support from his fellow Serbians, with protests even taking place in the nation’s capital of Belgrade.

Manchester United midfielder Matic appears to be no different, as he took to Instagram on Sunday to offer his support for his countryman.

“Your glory and their shame will live forever,” Matic posted on his Instagram Stories, along with an emoji of an Australian flag.

Nemanja Matic and Djokovic.

This isn’t the first time that Matic has defended his compatriot, as he also showed his backing for Djokovic during the summer of 2020, when the 20-time Grand Slam winner was criticised for holding exhibition events in the midst of the pandemic.

“People need to understand that the situation in Serbia was better than here. The country allowed everyone to do whatever they want, everything was open, the shopping centres and the restaurants,” Matic said to Sky Sports at the time.

“So they started to live normal lives because our country was closed for three months completely. You were not allowed to walk on the street, you couldn’t leave your home, so it was different to England.

“But when they opened they said ‘you are more than free to do whatever you want’. Before that tournament, there was a game with 20,000 people and nobody said anything about that.”

French Open hopes in danger.

After his participation at the Australian Open was ruled out, Djokovic now faces a battle to compete at the French Open in May.

It’s thought the passing of stricter measures for unvaccinated athletes will put his defence of the title in danger.

Djokovic’s deportation from Australia also carries an automatic three-year ban from the country, although it can be waived if there are deemed to be compelling reasons.

