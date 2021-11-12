Nemanja Matic explains nickname given to him by Man United teammates

Nemanja Matic reveals nickname.

Nemanja Matic has revealed that his Manchester United teammates have nicknamed him ‘The Wolf,’ although the reason why remains a bit ambiguous.

In a fan Q&A for the club’s website, the midfielder answered a number of questions about his career and his personal life but, unsurprisingly, not too much about the Red Devils’ current form.

Nemanja Matic – The Wolf.

The Serbian did offer some training ground secrets including the nickname devised for him by his teammates at Carrington.

“They call me The Wolf but I don’t know why,” Matic says. “You have to ask to them. They call me The Wolf, I don’t know, they said I always find a way to win in the training sessions. They say, basically, that I am cheating. I don’t know. Wolves never cheat!”

Matic sought Vidic advice.

Later in the same interview, Matic states that former Man United captain Nemanja Vidic had a big influence on his decision to move to Old Trafford in 2017.

“I spoke to him and he always gave me good advice about the club,” the 33-year-old says. “He is a big legend as you know. I spoke to him months ago and he is always positive. He always supports us and is a gentleman. I am happy I am good friends with him.”

Matic sees opportunities limited.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently on a miserable run of form, picking up just one win in their last six Premier League matches, but in fairness to Matic, he can be absolved of blame more than most.

The ageing midfielder is regularly behind Scott McTominay and Fred in the defensive midfield pecking order at Old Trafford, with Paul Pogba often preferred in the position when one of the other two aren’t playing.

Matic has started three Premier League matches this season, with Man United having a record of won one, drawn one and lost one in the games in which he has done so.

He has also come on as a substitute in all four Champions League matches and captained the side in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, nemanja matic