Neil Lennon hails Damien Duff as “fabulous” coach

Neil Lennon full of praise for Damien Duff.

Neil Lennon has hailed Damien Duff as a “fabulous” coach, based on the time they spent working together at Celtic.

Duff joined the Scottish giants as a reserve team coach in January 2019, before being promoted to the first-team a month later, when Lennon took charge in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester City.

Success at Celtic.

Working alongside former Celtic defender John Kennedy, Duff helped Lennon guide the club to a third domestic treble in-a-row at the end of that season, before playing his part in making it a ‘Quadruple Treble’ in 2019/20.

In April of 2020 though, amid the first outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Duff had left to became assistant manager to Stephen Kenny with Ireland, before becoming Shelbourne manager ahead of the 2022 League of Ireland campaign.

His first season at Tolka Park ended with an FAI Cup Final appearance, and from what Lennon knows of Duff, he feels that he can go on to even better things.

Neil Lennon: “Damien Duff is a fabulous coach.”

“I ended up coaching with Damien for a year at Celtic and he was fabulous,” Lennon told Pundit Arena, via Football Betting. “I would’ve loved to have had him with me as a player.

“It’s up to him how high he wants to take his managerial career. We were very successful alongside John Kennedy and we were doing great things until the season was curtailed by lockdown.

“We looked like we were going to reach 100 points and 100 goals and we’d also beaten Lazio home and away that season. We were romping the league and you wonder where we would’ve ended up if it wasn’t for the lockdowns and Covid.”

Shelbourne.

In the end, Celtic won the Scottish Premiership again, after it was announced on May 18th that average points per game would used to determine final league positions.

Duff’s second season in charge of Shelbourne began with a stalemate last week, as they were held to a scoreless draw at home to Drogheda United.

