Neil Lennon relishes potential Cristiano Ronaldo battle on Thursday

Neil Lennon relishing Cristiano Ronaldo test.

Neil Lennon is relishing the prospect of leading his Omonia team into battle against Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday.

The Cypriot Cup holders will host Manchester United in the Europa League, a competition that looks to be Ronaldo’s best hope of minutes on the pitch this side of the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggles.

The 37-year-old has started both games in the group for United, scoring one goal against Sheriff, compared to just one start in seven Premier League matches this campaign.

Former Celtic coach Lennon has been in charge of Omonia since March of this year and in his pre-match press conference, he insisted that Ronaldo still has plenty to offer for United before his almost-inevitably departure in 2023.

Neil Lennon.

“I understand in the sense why he hasn’t been playing, but you can’t keep him out for long,” said the Co. Armagh native.

“Over the course of the season, Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo. Once he hits his match fitness then he could have another bumper season.

“The fact that he’s going to be here in this stadium, and I’ll get to see him again live and close up is fantastic because he’s one of the greatest players of all-time, so it’s very, very special. ”

In his own press conference, Man United boss Erik ten Hag suggested that while Ronaldo isn’t happy with his lack of playing time, he remains motivated to help the cause.

“He’s not happy that he didn’t play Sunday, don’t get me wrong, but the question was about his mood in training, where he’s happy,” said the Dutch coach. “Of course, he wants to play and he’s p***** off when he’s not playing.”

Omonia v Man United.

Omonia come into the game on zero points, after losing to Sheriff and Real Sociedad in their opening two games.

United bounced back from an opening night defeat to Sociedad by beating Sheriff 2-0 in Moldova on September 15th, thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Kick-off on Thursday is 5.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1.

