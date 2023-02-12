Nathan Jones sacked by Southampton after 14 games in charge

Nathan Jones sacked by Southampton.

Nathan Jones has been sacked as Southampton manager after just 14 matches in charge, the club has confirmed.

The Welshman was appointed as Saints manager on November 10th, following the sacking of previous incumbent Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Poor Southampton form.

Southampton were 18th in the Premier League at the time of Jones’ arrival but they have since sank to the bottom of the table, after registering just one win in his eight league matches in charge.

All of the other seven matches ended in defeat, and a comeback victory for 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday appears to have prompted the Southampton hierarchy into action.

Despite the miserable league form, Southampton have been going well in the cups, with Jones leading them into an FA Cup fifth round meeting at home to Grimsby Town on March 1st.

They also achieved an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, before losing to Newcastle United in a two-legged semi-final.

#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023

Southampton statement on Nathan Jones.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” said a club statement issued on Sunday morning.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.” Nathan Jones's post-match reaction: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 11, 2023 Gavin Bazunu. With two managers sacked in just over three months, it has been a fairly tumultuous debut season at St. Mary’s for Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. However, despite the club’s poor defensive record, the Dubliner has been the preferred first-choice under both Hassenhuttl and Jones, and that is unlikely to change under a new manager.

