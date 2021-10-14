Nathan Collins set to start against Manchester City this weekend

Nathan Collins set for Man City test.

Nathan Collins could face a stern Premier League test this weekend with a start against champions Manchester City.

Burnley captain Ben Mee has tested positive for Covid-19 and manager Sean Dyche has been praising Collins while he ponders his team to face Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

It’s been a busy October so far for Collins after he made his Premier League debut against Norwich City before making his senior international bow as a late substitute in the Republic of Ireland’s 4-0 win over Qatar earlier this week.

The Leixlip native joined The Clarets from Stoke City during the summer and appeared twice in the League Cup before making his top flight debut against The Canaries, playing the full 90 minutes and putting in a performance that won the approval of local Lancashire media.

Sean Dyche heaps praise on Nathan Collins.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Burnley manager Sean Dyche was full of praise for Collins, saying: “His manner around the training ground, his professionalism, the way he goes about it, is excellent. He’s certainly moulding himself into what’s needed to be a player in the Premier League.

“He is delivering in training and I think he’s got a real intent to learn and to improve, and I’ve enjoyed that. If he plays on Saturday, we all know it’s very tough playing against Man City but that’s how you learn, how you improve, playing against the very best.”

Great few days for Leixlip's Nathan Collins (20). The centre-back made his Republic of Ireland debut on Tuesday night against Qatar and is now in line to make a second consecutive start for Burnley at the weekend as Ben Mee is out with Covid-19 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/PkYiJVHLri — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 14, 2021

Defender’s leadership qualities were spotted early.

Collins played youth football with Cherry Orchard before being signed by Stoke in January 2016. The centre-back became the youngest-ever captain for The Potters when he was given the armband by Nathan Jones for a match against Leeds United at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

He was then only 18 and just over two years later, Collins is preparing for a litmus test that could see him come up against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

With two more World Cup qualifiers to come in November, Stephen Kenny is sure to be keeping a close eye if Collins is called upon.

Read More About: burnley, Manchester City, Nathan Collins