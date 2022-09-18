Nathan Collins apologises to Jack Grealish after horror challenge

Nathan Collins apologises to Jack Grealish.

Nathan Collins waited behind the scenes at Molineux on Saturday to apologise to Jack Grealish, after his horror challenge on the England man.

The Wolves defender was sent off in the 33rd minute of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, after appearing to kick Grealish in his midriff while mid-air.

Nathan Collins red card.

Wolves were already 2-0 down when the Ireland man received his marching orders and while City didn’t capitalise as many would have expected, the sending off certainly didn’t help the cause of Bruno Lage’s side.

The Mirror are now reporting that Collins waited in the tunnel for Grealish after the game in order to apologise for the tackle, telling the former Aston Villa ace that he didn’t mean it and it wasn’t malicious.

Grealish is reported to have told Man City teammates that the challenge left him with a sore leg, after Collins’ studs scraped down his body.

It's gone from bad to worse for Wolves… Nathan Collins receives a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Grealish 🟥 pic.twitter.com/iPT7poYdkg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022

Man City test.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Collins, who had spoken in the build-up of his excitement at facing Man City and, in particular, the in-form Erling Haaland, who joined Grealish on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon.

“We want to keep testing ourselves and go against the best. We’re really excited,” said the Leixlip native in an interview with The Telegraph.

“They are one of the best teams in the world but we have to look at what we’ve been doing well, and if there are little things we can change to stop them from getting balls across the box [to Haaland].

“This is one game and if we can get the better of him it will be great, and then we’ll keep going again. We’re just enjoying it and while people are saying Man City will be a hard game we honestly can’t wait.”

Wolves form.

Prior to their meeting with the Premier League champions, Wolves had the best defensive record in the division, with the rock-solid Collins at the heart of it all.

The Midlands outfit kept four clean sheets in their opening six games, while conceding the same number of goals, and picking up six points along the way.

They now sit 16th in the table ahead of a trip to West Ham United on October 1st.

