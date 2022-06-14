Nathan Collins gives delightful interview after stunning goal v Ukraine

Nathan Collins interview.

Nathan Collins has given an interview about his desire to improve, after stunning the nation with a magnificent goal against Ukraine.

Towards the end of the first half on Tuesday night, the Burnley centre-back won the ball in the Ukrainian half before turning into prime Diego Maradona and slaloming his way through the defence before finishing off with the outside of his right foot.

Ukraine 1-1 Ireland.

It was the opening goal in what would turn out to be a 1-1 draw in Lodz, as Ireland built on Saturday’s success over Scotland with a strong showing against the country that made us look so ordinary just six days ago.

While there were a few stand-out performers (player ratings here), none will be spoken about as highly as Collins, who spoke about his wonder-goal to RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue afterwards.

“I need to watch it back.”

“I dunno, I haven’t watched it back yet,” said the smiling 21-year-old. “I need time to watch it back to have a look at it. I took it in the moment, I took it in my stride, I saw what was open and I took it.

“If it was the last minute, it would be great because we could have got a win but I took a draw and it’s kind of frustrating,” he went on to say.

“I’d have gotten rid of the goal if we’d won, that’s the main thing but we took a draw, they’re a good team and we know where we are as a team as well.”

Nathan Collins: “I want to be the best there is.”

The modest youngster was pressed throughout the interview to open up more on his moment of magic, and eventually he obliged, revealing a mentality that is sure to see him go far in the sport of football.

“I dunno, honestly,” laughed the Leixlip native. “I just enjoy playing football and I like to have a bit of fun with it, I saw an opportunity and I stepped in with it.

“It is what it is. I want to be here for the long run and I want to be the best player I can be and I set high standards for myself. I want to be the best there is and I want to keep improving.”

Nathan Collins future.

Collins was the recipient of the Man of the Match award on a day when a Premier League legend of his position was appointed as his club manager at Burnley.

Vincent Kompany is sure to have been keeping a close eye on his defender’s performance but it’s becoming clearer that Collins should be playing at a level higher than the Championship next season.

Off the back of the disappointment of relegation with the Clarets, the centre-back has redeemed himself with some strong showings through this international window, and for the sake of Irish supporters, long may it continue.

