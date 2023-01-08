Nathan Collins’ MOTM display rounds off fine FA Cup day for Irish stars

Nathan Collins earns plaudits in FA Cup.

Nathan Collins put in a man of the match display as Wolves held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.

The Ireland defender was chosen by ITV as the star performer in the entertaining game at Anfield, rounding off a magnificent day for Irish players in the cup competition.

Man of the match.

Collins made up for an early error which led to Darwin Nunez’s equalising goal, after Wolves had taken the lead through Goncalo Guedes.

Mo Salah and Hwang Hee-Chan then exchanged goals in the second half, before a late Toti strike for Wolves was disallowed.

Collins’ display came just hours after Mark McGuinness starred for Sheffield Wednesday in another televised game, as the Owls caused an upset by beating Newcastle United 2-1.

Mark McGuinness stars in FA Cup.

On BBC commentary, Martin Keown raved about the Ireland under-21 star, who is currently on loan from Cardiff City.

“I’m sure there’ll be teams watching from higher up taking a look at this boy,” said Keown, amid speculation that Cardiff are looking to recall the defender.

Earlier, Andy Lyons made a dream debut for Blackpool, as the EFL Championship side knocked out Premier League Nottingham Forest.

The former Shamrock Rovers star performed admirably during his 90-minute appearance, with Ireland international CJ Hamilton among the goals in a 4-1 victory for the Tangerines.

Evan Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson made his second consecutive start for Brighton, as the Seagulls dismantled Middlesbrough by a 5-1 scoreline.

However, the 18-year-old failed to add to the two goals he has scored in recent weeks, after finding the net in the Premier League against both Arsenal and Everton.

The result mean that there will be plenty of Irish interest in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth draw, details of which can be found here.

