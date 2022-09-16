Nathan Collins reveals excitement at facing Erling Haaland this weekend

Nathan Collins prepares to face Erling Haaland.

Nathan Collins has expressed his excitement at the task of facing Erling Haaland when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Ireland defender has adapted brilliantly to life at his new club, playing every minute of Wolves opening six Premier League matches.

Nathan Collins adapts brilliantly to Wolves.

The West Midlands outfit have the best defensive record in the league, letting in just four goals and keeping the same number of clean sheets, with Collins at the heart of it all alongside central-defensive partner Max Kilman.

However, Man City will be a step up from what Bruno Lage’s men have faced so far, with the lethal Haaland having hit 13 goals in his first nine games for the club.

Collins, though, is far from fazed as he retains confidence in continuing his own meteoric rise to Premier League stardom.

Nathan Collins: “We’re excited to face Erling Haaland.”

“We want to keep testing ourselves and go against the best. We’re really excited,” said the Leixlip native in an interview with The Telegraph.

“They are one of the best teams in the world but we have to look at what we’ve been doing well, and if there are little things we can change to stop them from getting balls across the box [to Haaland].

“This is one game and if we can get the better of him it will be great, and then we’ll keep going again.

“We’re just enjoying it and while people are saying Man City will be a hard game we honestly can’t wait.”

Stephen Kenny backs Nathan Collins.

Stephen Kenny, Collins’ manager at international level, already knows what a cool customer he has on his hands, and he has backed the 21-year-old to relish coming up against the devastating Norwegian.

“Nathan has taken everything in his stride,” said Kenny, at his Ireland squad unveiling on Thursday.

“It’s very impressive the way he’s done that. It’s a big challenge of course, taking on Manchester City and Haaland. It’s another step in his development. He’s played a high number of games for one so young, playing at Stoke and Burnley.

“He seems to be a firm fixture in Wolves’ team which is terrific. For any of our Irish players to be playing regularly in the Premier League, ideally it’s what we want.”

Guardiola on Wolves threat.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola also knows that Haaland won’t have it easy coming up against Collins and his teammates, as he sang the praises of the Wolves unit on Friday afternoon.

“They have a lot of very good things in terms of central defenders making a good process,” said the Catalan.

“When they contact with their outside runners and their attackers on the pitch, they have a lot of talent with Podence, with Guedes, with Moutinho, with all of them.”

Pep Guardiola is really 'impressed' by Wolves and is expecting a 'difficult' game if his Man City squad are not mentally prepared. pic.twitter.com/pv3Ifm21QK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2022

Wolves v Man City.

Bournemouth are the only side to have prevented Haaland from scoring in the Premier League so far this season and Irish eyes will be watching closely to see if Collins and friends can do the same.

Given what he has shown in his fledgling career so far, plenty will back him to do just that.

Wolves v Man City kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

