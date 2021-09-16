Nathan Ake reveals his father passed away just minutes after his first Champions League goal

Nathan Ake’s father passed away on Wednesday.

Nathan Ake has revealed that his father passed away “just minutes” after the Manchester City defender scored his first Champions League goal on Wednesday night.

Ake scored opening goal in his club’s 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig and on Thursday afternoon, he took to Instagram to share the sad news.

Nathan Ake: This one was for you, dad.

“The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life,” the Netherlands international writes.

“My dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends.

“Yesterday, after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal and only a few minutes after, he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side.

“Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you’re always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you, dad.”

Ake’s teammates and those in the wider football community have commented messages of support on his post, with Jack Grealish stating “he would have been so proud, brother,” while Riyad Mahrez added “stay strong, bro.”

Nathan Ake nets second Man City goal.

Ake has had a tough time with injuries since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Bournemouth in August 2020, with hamstring issues limiting him to just 10 league appearances as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League title last season.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes in this season’s opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur but hadn’t played another minute until his goalscoring appearance on Wednesday night.

The header was Ake’s second goal for Man City after he scored in the club’s 5-2 defeat to Leicester City in September of last year.

Through his father, Ake was eligible to represent the Ivory Coast at international level but chose to play for the Netherlands, with whom he has now won 22 senior caps.

It was a sad end to what was surely was a proud night for Ake and his family on Wednesday, but both his goal and his social media post were fitting tributes to his dad.

