Man United fans will love Nani’s latest Instagram post

Nani’s love for Man United remains.

Former Manchester United winger Luis Nani has been endearing himself to the club’s fans with his latest post on Instagram.

The Portuguese winger was often a polarising figure during his time with the Red Devils, but if there were any doubts as to where his heart lies, they would have been put to bed on Tuesday afternoon.

Man United party for Nani’s son.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to wish a happy eighth birthday to his son, complete with pictures of the youngster’s Man United-themed party.

Given that Nani has played for five different clubs since leaving Old Trafford in 2015, his family’s enduring love for the club is sure to keep him in fans’ good books for a while longer.

The Portugal international arrived at United in the summer of 2008, along with fellow youngster Anderson de Abreu Oliveira.

Both players enjoyed successful debut seasons at the club, contributing to a Premier League/Champions League double as part of a team that is widely regarded as manager Alex Ferguson’s greatest side.

Nani’s successful stint at Man United.

In the 2008 Champions League final, they each showed bravery beyond their years, stepping up to take penalties as United beat Chelsea in a shoot-out in Moscow to claim the club’s third European Cup.

While Anderson’s form dipped, Nani continued to deliver memorable moments over the subsequent years, winning the club’s Player’s Player of the Year award for 2010/11.

That season, he was also voted by his peers into the PFA Team of the Year, just reward for scoring nine goals throughout a Premier League season that ended with Man United winning their third title in four seasons.

Nani’s decision-making was often a source of frustration for Red Devils supporters but for every mistake, there was often a moment of aesthetically-pleasing skill to make up for it.

Nani moves Stateside.

Overall, the winger won four Premier League titles during his eight seasons at the club, to add to the Champions League medal he earned in Moscow.

After his departure, he lined out for Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio before enjoying a season back at his old club Sporting in 2018/19.

A move across the Atlantic followed, where a more experienced Nani captained Orlando City for three seasons before announcing that he was leaving the club in November at the expiration of his contract.

Success also arrived for Nani on the international front when he was part of the victorious Portugal side at Euro 2016, taking the captain’s armband from Cristiano Ronaldo in the final, when his old Man United teammate went off injured in the first half.

Looking back on his career, Nani is sure to be happy with his lot but judging by his social media activity, his stint at Man United ranks above everything else.

