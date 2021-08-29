Naby Keita’s agent slams Jurgen Klopp, blames him for Chelsea draw

Naby Keita agent slams Jurgen Klopp.

The agent of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has strongly criticised Jurgen Klopp for leaving his client out of the club’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield yesterday.

Keita started the opening two Premier League games of the season for Liverpool as they racked up wins against Norwich City and Burnley.

Agent not happy with Naby Keita omission.

However, Klopp opted for a midfield of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott yesterday, with Keita only named on the bench for the clash between the Premier League title contenders.

The 26-year-old’s agent Malick Kebe didn’t take kindly to this and let his Twitter followers know about it by posting: “It’s really hard for me to understand Klopp, you have to be him to put Naby Keita on the bench right now in his form. Your super coach is solely responsible for this draw against Chelsea.”

It’s really hard for me to understand Klopp, you have to be him to put Naby Keita on the bench right now in his form. Your super coach is solely responsible for this draw against Chelsea. https://t.co/alfMkD07mZ — Malick Kebe (@MalickKebe8) August 28, 2021

Naby Keita’s injury record.

The post surely won’t go down too well in the Klopp camp, particularly because the manager has shown enough faith in Keita to play him for 164 minutes of Liverpool’s two opening wins, a pair of victories that saw them keep two clean sheets.

Keita’s Liverpool career has been rather stop-start since he joined the club in July 2018. He made 33 appearances in all competitions during his first season but missed out on the 2019 Champions League Final through injury, as his teammates secured the trophy with a 2-0 over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Injuries further hampered the Guinean’s progress during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign of 2019/20, limiting him to just 18 appearances as the club bridged a 30-year gap since they were last champions of England.

Jurgen Klopp likely to be unhappy with Naby Keita’s agent.

Last season, Keita only made 16 appearances in all competitions but it seemed like he was back in favour after being named in Klopp’s starting line-up for the opening two games of this campaign.

The next opportunity for him to work his way back into Klopp’s plans will be the visit to Leeds United on September 12th, after the conclusion of the international break.

Keita will be hoping that enough time has passed for his manager to forget about the little barb his agent posted last night.

