Chelsea confirm Mykhailo Mudryk signing on eight-and-a-half year deal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half year deal.

Reports in recent weeks suggested that Arsenal were close to signing the attacker, but it’s London rivals Chelsea who have swooped in to tie up his signature.

Mudryk was presented to the Stamford Bridge crowd at half-time during Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday, after his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk was confirmed by the club’s social media accounts during the first half.

“Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club,” said a Chelsea statement.

“The Ukrainian international, who turned 22 earlier this month, has put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues to seal his move to Stamford Bridge.”

Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023

The transfer fee is reported to be around €70 million with another €30 million in potential bonuses.

Mudryk will now add to Graham Potter’s wealth of attacking options this season, although most of his forward players have been misfiring in recent weeks.

The new addition has so far played eight times for Ukraine, and scored 12 times in 44 appearances for Shakhtar since making his debut in 2018.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,’ he told the club website.

‘This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Join us in welcoming our new number 15, Mykhailo Mudryk! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QiNPzWPNFY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023

Mudryk is the fourth signing for Chelsea this January, following the additions of Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana and Andrey Santos.

He joins a team that have been out of form in recent months, with Chelsea languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table prior to kick-off against Palace on Sunday.

A Premier League debut for Mudryk could arrive next Saturday, when Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

