Mohamed Salah can match an impressive Thierry Henry feat this weekend

Mohamed Salah on the hunt for 100 goals.

Mohamed Salah looks odds-on the become the 30th player to score 100 Premier League goals and he can reach the milestone against Burnley this weekend.

The Liverpool forward lies on 98 Premier League goals and a brace against The Clarets would see him add his name to the exclusive list, in a much quicker timeframe than most.

Mohamed Salah can match Thierry Henry.

The Egyptian has played 159 games in the Premier League (13 for Chelsea and 146 for Liverpool) and if he hits his 100th goal tomorrow, he will have reached the century in the same number of matches as Arsenal great Thierry Henry (160).

This would make Salah, alongside Henry, the joint-fourth fastest player to 100 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer who did it in 124 games, Harry Kane in 141 and Sergio Aguero in 147.

The next person on the list is Ian Wright (173 matches), so Salah would need to fire blanks over his next 13 games to not squeeze into the top five ahead of the ex-England striker. Unlikely, you would think.

Mohamed Salah proving doubters wrong.

A first full house at Anfield since March 2020 would be a fitting occasion for Salah to reach 100 Premier League goals and judging by the way he started the season, you wouldn’t bet against him.

The 29-year-old provided two assists in the 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road last Saturday, before finding the net himself to secure the three points.

As Liverpool stumbled to a third-place Premier League finish last season, there had been whispers that Salah was in decline but a record of 31 goals in all competitions suggests otherwise.

He also finished one goal behind Kane in the Premier League Golden Boot race, with 22 goals in 37 appearances compared to Kane’s 23 in 35.

96 of Salah’s Premier League goals have come for Liverpool, with the other two being scored for Chelsea during the 2013/14 season. He is fourth in the list of most Premier League goals for the Merseyside club after Robbie Fowler (128), Steven Gerrard (120) and Michael Owen (118).

Other active players that are on the verge of joining the PL ‘100 Club’ include Salah’s Anfield teammate Sadio Mane (95 in 230 games) and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (96 in 291).

