Mo Salah recalls terrifying experience with fans that left his family members in tears

Mo Salah recalls terrifying moment with family.

Mo Salah has recalled an uncomfortable moment back in Egypt that left a number of his family members in tears.

The Liverpool forward is the most famous athlete to come out of Egypt in a number of years, and is among the most recognisable footballers on the planet.

Mo Salah’s superstardom.

This level of superstardom is a direct result of the 29-year-old’s success on the pitch in recent years, as he has helped Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League success while developing into what many are now calling the best player in the world.

There is a downside to his success though, with Salah now being a revered figure in his homeland, where any sense of living a normal life has long disappeared, as he explains in a new interview with GQ.

Mo Salah: “I was so mad.”

Recalling a visit to his home village of Nagrig, the Egypt captain explained how a crowd descended upon his family as they looked to go outside to pray during Eid.

“I went out with my family just to walk and go to pray, and suddenly there were 300-400 people outside,” he tells the publication.

“I was so mad. My mum was crying, my sister was crying, my wife was crying, because they wanted me to go on that day. My father was disappointed. I needed to be with them.”

Salah is sure to have faced similar situations on numerous occasions, even if not as intense, but he goes on to explain that he knows it comes from a good place.

“I really do understand. People get excited to see you. It is what it is, you have to deal with it.”

Mo Salah contract.

His compatriots aren’t the only ones who want a piece of Salah, with his name is on the wish-list of all of the biggest football clubs in the world, or the ones that could afford him at least.

Liverpool are currently in discussions about extending the contract of their prized asset, which expires in June 2023, and this is something Salah addresses elsewhere in the GQ interview.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” he says.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, (they should) because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year here now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Salah is currently away from Liverpool as he takes part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with Egypt’s campaign kicking off against Nigeria on Tuesday.

