Mo Salah shines against Everton on dramatic night of Premier League action

Mo Salah piled more misery on Rafael Benitez by hitting two goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Chelsea and Manchester City also picked up away wins as the Premier League’s top three pulled further away from the chasing pack on a busy night of football.

Mo Salah helps rampant Liverpool destroy Everton.

Although ex-Liverpool manager Benitez is a veteran of many Merseyside derbies, this was his first one in charge of the Toffees and it’s one that he’ll most likely want to forget.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were 2-0 up with less than twenty minutes played after Salah followed up Jordan Henderson’s well-hit opener, prompting swathes of frustrated Everton supporters to head for the exits.

Whether they were on the bus home or still at the bar in the Goodison Park concourse, they would have missed Demarai Gray pull an unlikely goal back before half-time before second half goals from Salah and Diogo Jota secured a 4-1 win for the team from across Stanley Park.

Chelsea stay top of Premier League.

Chelsea remain top of the Premier League but they were made to work hard by Watford, with the away team eventually winning 2-1.

With the score at 0-0, the game was suspended in the 12th minute due to a medical emergency in the Vicarage Road crowd.

Around half an hour later, the match got back underway with goals from Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis ensuring that the score was 1-1 at half-time.

Mount was involved again in the 73rd minute as his pass found substitute Hakim Ziyech, who fired into Daniel Bachmann’s net.

The Blues held out to ensure that they remain top of the table for the eighth successive Premier League matchday.

Man City keep pace with league leaders.

Elsewhere, it was a winning return to Villa Park for Jack Grealish as Man City beat Villa Park 2-1 to remain second in the table on 32 points, sandwiched between Chelsea on 33 and Liverpool on 31.

Grealish, who left boyhood club Villa for Man City in August, came on in the 87th minute to a mix of boos and warm applause from the home side, and helped his current team see out a 2-1 victory.

The away side were 2-0 up at half-time, thanks to goals from Portuguese pair Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, before Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Villa just after the break.

However, it wasn’t enough for recently-appointed manager Steven Gerrard to avoid his first defeat in charge.

The other three of Wednesday’s Premier League matches ended in draws, as Southampton v Leicester City finished 2-2, West Ham United were held 1-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley finished goalless.

