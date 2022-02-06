Mo Salah seen advising Egypt goalkeeper before Sadio Mane penalty miss in AFCON Final

Mo Salah gives advice before Sadio Mane penalty.

Mo Salah was seen speaking to Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal seconds before the stopper saved a Sadio Mane penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.

Just four minutes into the showpiece, Senegal were awarded a penalty after Mohamed Abdelmonem fouled Saliou Ciss.

Sadio Mane sees penalty saved.

Up stepped Liverpool forward Mane and who better to advise Abougabal that the striker’s Reds teammate Salah, who could be seen speaking to the keeper through a cupped hand before he faced the penalty.

Mane intervened by trying to get into his opponent’s head but his efforts proved fruitless as he saw his penalty saved.

It has to be said that Abougabal’s save was an outstanding one and he’s proving himself to be a penalty specialist at this year’s edition of the continental tournament.

Salah telling the keeper where Mane goes, while Mane is telling him to get on the line.

Mohamed Abougabal.

After coming on as a substitute for the injured Mohamed El Shenawy in the round of 16 meeting with Ivory Coast, Abougabal saved from Eric Bailly to secure a shootout victory for the Pharoahs.

The 33-year-old kept his place in the side and was faced with another penalty shootout against Cameroon in the semi-final, where he saved two spot kicks to send his country through to the final.

Sunday evening’s meeting between Egypt and Senegal has very much been billed as a clash between Salah and Mane.

PENALTY SAVED!! Mané has smashed it straight at the keeper!!

Salah and Mane battle for international crown.

The pair have been instrumental to Liverpool’s success in recent years but neither have won an international trophy with their respective country.

Salah’s international career began in 2011, one year after Egypt secured their third successive Africa Cup of Nations title by beating Ghana in the final in Angola.

With seven victories in total, Egypt are the most successful country in Africa Cup of Nations history and Salah has already spoken about how much it would mean to him to help them add another title.

As for Senegal, they have never been crowned champions of Africa and if they are to do so on Sunday night, Mane will forever be a hero, despite his early penalty miss.

