Latest Mo Salah contract update is exactly what Liverpool fans want to hear

Mo Salah contract update.

Mo Salah is on the brink of agreeing a new three-year-contract with Liverpool with an option for a fourth year, according to reports on Sunday.

The Express are one of the outlets that state that Salah has finally agreed terms with the Anfield club after a drawn-out saga, the shadow of which has often lurked behind the Egyptian’s sensational form this season.

Contract terms.

It’s reported that the 29-year-old signs, he could earn in the region of £500,000 per week, a figure that puts in the same bracket as Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who is thought to be the Premier League’s current highest-paid player.

Salah’s contract had been due to expire in the summer of 2023, meaning that Liverpool either had to sell him this summer or get him to sign a new deal, to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The situation is something that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has frequently been asked about throughout this campaign and last month he implied that the club had done all they could do and that the ball was firmly in Salah’s court.

The Mo Salah contract saga.

“It’s Mo’s decision,” the German coach told reporters. “The club did what the club can do. There is nothing bad to say about it. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection. We just have to wait for that. It’s completely fine, there’s no rush.”

Salah has arguably been in the form of his life this season, and has certainly enjoyed his most productive campaign in a Red shirt since his debut season in 2017/18, when he hit 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

This season, he has so far managed 28 goals in 37 games and Liverpool will need him at his very best as they remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

With an announcement on Salah’s new contract seemingly imminent, there would be no better way for supporters to celebrate than to watch their hero fire Liverpool to further glory at home and in Europe.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Mo Salah