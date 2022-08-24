MK Dons manager heaps praise on Irish contingent after Carabao Cup upset

MK Dons cause Carabao Cup upset.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has heaped praise on his Irish players, after they contributed to a 2-0 victory over Watford in Carabao Cup second round.

The League One side pulled off an upset by defeating the Championship high-flyers, with a trio of ex-League of Ireland stars playing significant roles.

Darragh Burns set up Matthew Dennis’ opener before the former St. Patrick’s Athletic man was assisted by ex-Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy for the second goal, while the impressive team performance was held together by stand-in captain Warren O’Hora.

Speaking to club media afterwards, Manning hailed the character of Burns after he scored his first goal in English football, while also reserving praise for O’Hora’s leadership qualities.

MK Dons boss hails Irish players.

“He’s fearless,” said the manager of Burns. “You can see that if you know his character and his personality. He’s not fazed by stepping out here and playing tonight against some hugely experienced players.

“A terrific finish for the second goal and a great cross for the first one so I’m really pleased for him. He’s had to be a little bit patient in terms of getting match minutes in the league but that’s a great headache tonight in terms of what he does. The challenge will be to keep doing it.”

While Burns is working on breaking into the side after his recent move across the Irish Sea, O’Hora has established himself as a key player over the last couple of seasons in Milton Keynes.

The Ireland underage international has played every minute of the Dons’ five League One campaign so far, and captained the side on Tuesday in the absence of regular skipper Dean Lewington.

Liam Manning on Warren O’Hora.

“He’s cleaned up in so many areas of his game now,” said Manning of O’Hora. “Tonight, up against an experienced frontline, the way he dealt with it, his aggression out of possession, his timing on when to step in.

“There were so many positive aspects. The biggest thing he has progressed at is that calming influence. We spoke about it before the game, don’t get emotional, we’ll be up against it at times, we might have a few scary moments.

“Don’t panic, don’t lose control, don’t lose focus, be brave and keeping doing it, and he [O’Hora] kind of epitomises that.”

MK Dons will now await the third round draw on Wednesday evening, with potential for plum ties against one of the Premier League’s “big six,” who join the competition at the next stage.

For the club’s Irish contingent though, all the focus will be on continuing to make an impact, starting with a trip to Morecambe this Saturday.

