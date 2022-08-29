MK Dons add fifth Irish player to their ranks for this season

MK Dons sign fifth Irish player.

MK Dons have added a fifth Irish player to their ranks, after tying up a loan deal for U21 international Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode.

The striker arrives on the temporary deal from Rotherham United, where he is a teammate of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene and former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.

JJ Kayode joins MK Dons.

He now joins an MK Dons squad which includes Warren O’Hora and Conor Grant, as well as recent additions from the League of Ireland, Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Kayode told the MK Dons media team. “As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, it was a no-brainer for me that this was the right place for me to develop as a player and a person.

“The style of play is great and it’s something I can see myself fitting into. I’m a hard-worker who likes to get in behind and run at players, and I’m good in the air too – hopefully I can bring all of that in to help the team.

“I knew a few of the lads from being with the Ireland team and I know Griggy (Will Grigg) from playing with him at Rotherham last season. I’m sure they’ll help me settle in and I just can’t wait to get started.”

MK Dons have announced the loan signing of Ireland U21 striker JJ Kayode 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Kayode recently returned from injury but it appears that Georgie Kelly is the Championship side's preferred substitute striker. He therefore becomes the 5th Irishman at Stadium MK 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JqpxNMoPNK — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 29, 2022

JJ Kayode.

Born in Lagos in May 2000, Kayode grew up in Dublin before making the move to Rotherham, where he made his professional debut in August 2017.

This will be his fourth loan spell away from the club, having previously enjoyed spells at Chesterfield, Gateshead and Carlisle United.

He managed to establish himself in Rotherham’s first team last season, as made 20 League One appearances during their promotion campaign.

🗣 "As soon as I spoke to the Gaffer, it was a no brainer for me that this was the right place for me to develop as a player and a person" Follow the link to watch Joshua Kayode's first interview with iFollow MK Dons 👇 — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 29, 2022

Liam Manning on JJ Kayode.

“Josh is an exciting addition and his qualities, both physically and technically, will certainly add to the group,” said Dons manager Liam Manning of his new loan signing.

“We are looking forward to working with him and we thank Paul Warne and Rotherham for allowing us the opportunity.”

