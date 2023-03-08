Mikey Johnston “proud” after Fifa clearance for Ireland switch confirmed

Mikey Johnston’s Ireland switch confirmed.

Mikey Johnston has spoken of his pride, after receiving official Fifa clearance to make the switch from Scotland to Ireland.

The 23-year-old is now eligible to be called up to Stephen Kenny’s squad for the friendly against Latvia and the Euro 2024 qualifier against France later this month.

Glasgow-born Johnston has appeared for the Scotland U19 and U21 sides, and is currently on loan from Celtic at Vitoria Guimaraes, who are fifth in the Portuguese top flight at the time of writing.

“I’m delighted to declare for the Republic of Ireland and excited for what my future holds in an Ireland shirt,” Johnston is quoted as saying on the FAI website.

“Myself and my family have always been proud of our Irish roots with my grandad hailing from Derry and to potentially now play for Ireland is something that really excites me.

“It’s up to me now to impress the manager and to get selected to the squad but my focus now is to break into that squad and to make an impact for the team in a big year for the team.

“I’ve always watched the Ireland matches and the atmosphere always looks incredible. I can’t wait to play at the Aviva Stadium and hopefully create some great moments for the team.”

The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to confirm Mikey Johnston has received FIFA international clearance 🇮🇪 Johnston is now available for selection for the Latvia & France fixtures ⤵️ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 8, 2023

Naturally, Kenny is equally delighted to get a player who he hugely admires on board.

“Mikey is an exciting player, a great individual talent and we’re delighted to see him declare for the Republic of Ireland,” said the Ireland boss.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play at the Aviva Stadium, dribbling in the way that he can and we look forward to helping him fulfil his potential in an Ireland shirt.”

A good example of Mikey Johnston's wing play when he's fit and firing ☘ Stephen Kenny loves a natural winger so expects him to be "important and very much involved in the campaign ahead" #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/gYljgC3XAp — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 2, 2023

Now that the paperwork has been completed, the assumption can be made that Johnston will be called up for aforementioned double-header which takes in matches at the Aviva Stadium on March 22nd and 27th.

Whether he will be thrown into the firing line for the crucial qualifying match against France, remains to be seen.

