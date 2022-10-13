Mikel Arteta takes thinly-veiled dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta takes dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta has had a dig back at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after a video emerged in which the Gabonese striker criticised the Arsenal manager.

Aubameyang left Arsenal by mutual consent in February of this year, after the former club captain was involved in a series of misdemeanours at the Emirates Stadium club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang defends video.

Earlier this week, he defended a video which was filmed while he was playing for Barcelona earlier this year, in which he was heard to say of Arteta: “To manage big characters and big players, he can’t deal with it… Some young players don’t say anything, they just listen.”

In his defence on social media, the now-Chelsea striker posted: “Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6!”

Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 😜 Now full focus on tomorrow 🔵 — AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) October 10, 2022

Mikel Arteta hits back.

The issue was put to Arteta at his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, and the Spaniard took the opportunity to highlight the change in culture at the club since Aubameyang departed.

“I have never been in a better dressing room that’s more enjoyable, more hard-working, a better relationship between staff and players and it is an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group,” he said of the current Arsenal set-up.

How much Aubameyang’s exit has to do with that is debatable, although it’s clear that Arsenal’s fortunes at the moment are better than at any point during the 33-year-old’s captaincy.

Arsenal form.

The Gunners are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table with eight wins and one defeat from their opening nine games, and are now being touted as the main challengers to Manchester City this season.

They also have a favourable run of fixtures heading into the World Cup break, starting with Leeds United this Sunday, before games against Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Wolves.

Given their form, they should expect at least four more wins in that period, while the clash against Chelsea and Aubameyang will say a lot about their title credentials.

