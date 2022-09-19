Mikel Arteta explains decision to make Ethan Nwaneri the youngest ever top flight player

Mikel Arteta explains Ethan Nwaneri decision.

Mikel Arteta has explained his thinking behind making Ethan Nwaneri the youngest ever top flight player on Sunday.

By coming on as an injury-time substitute in the 3-0 win over Brentford, Nwaneri became the youngest player to ever appear in the top flight of English football, breaking the 58-year record held by former Sunderland goalkeeper Derek Forster.

Mikel Arteta on Ethan Nwaneri.

While Forster was 15 years and 185 days old when he made his debut for the Mackems in 1964, Nwaneri was four days younger when he made his Arsenal bow on Sunday.

With a number of senior players absent, Arteta chose to fill out his bench with some youngsters and afterwards he explained his decision to call up the midfielder who was born in March 2007.

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri comes off the bench and becomes the youngest ever Premier League player!

“It was a feeling that I had yesterday, I don’t know why,” the Gunners boss told club media after the victory.

“The first day I met him I looked him in his eyes and everyone was telling me about him, Per [Mertesacker, academy manager] was telling me about him, and because of the injuries we only have 12 or 13 senior players yesterday to put in the squad and we decided to bring him, and that’s it.

“It’s one step, one experience, so enjoy it and congratulations! It’s just one step and all the steps in your career are not forward and you have to know that.

“You can go forward then backwards and then forwards. You fall, you go back – that’s, unfortunately, this industry and the football career of any player.”

Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player in Premier League history! Marquinhos also replaces Bukayo Saka

Nwaneri is unlikely to break into the Arsenal starting XI this season but the experience will stand him with good stead, and is in keeping with the club’s traditions of promoting youth.

By stepping onto the field, he also became the youngest player in Arsenal history, breaking the record set by Cesc Fabregas in a League Cup tie against Rotherham United in October 2003, when the Spaniard was 16 years and 177 days old.

