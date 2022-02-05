The reason why Middlesbrough’s goal against Man United was allowed to stand

Middlesbrough knock out Manchester United.

EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough are rejoicing after dumping Man United out of the FA Cup on Friday night.

It was no more than Chris Wilder’s side deserved as they scored all of their eight penalties in a shootout, after holding the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of play at Old Trafford.

Middlesbrough goal v Man United

However, as blunt as United were in front of goal, there were plenty of observers who felt Middlesbrough’s equaliser should have been ruled out after Duncan Watmore appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to Matt Crooks’ goal.

The evidence is there for all to see, as the ball clearly does hit the winger’s hand but according to recent revisions to the International Football Board’s handball rules, the correct on-pitch decision was made.

‘If an attacking player’s accidental handball immediately precedes another player scoring, the goal will now be awarded, when last season it was likely to have been ruled out,’ states the Premier League website and it seems that this interpretation was applied during Friday night’s FA Cup action.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT 😱@mdrcrooks scores against the club he supports for @Boro! 💥#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/dgtNknW8c3 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 4, 2022

The current handball rule.

Watmore was deemed to have accidentally handled the ball that bounced up towards his arm, and it would have been a different outcome if he had gone on to score himself, rather than setting up Crooks.

‘However, a player will still be penalised if he commits an accidental handball immediately before scoring himself,’ the rule states.

Despite the recent alteration to the rules, those in Old Trafford and on social media appear to be unfamiliar with it, as many fumed about Boro’s goal being given.

Middlesbrough goal causes debate.

“Watmore’s touch wasn’t the best and he controls it with his hand. It has to be given as handball. If that was a defender it would be a penalty. Without it hitting his hand, the ball was going away,” said ITV commentator Lee Dixon.

Gary Lineker summed up the mood by tweeting: ‘The right decision given the absurdity of the law. Clearly accidental but If he’d scored himself it would have been disallowed. The handball law used to be fine. They’ve made it ridiculous.’

The right decision given the absurdity of the law. Clearly accidental but If he’d scored himself it would have been disallowed. The handball law used to be fine. They’ve made it ridiculous. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2022

Rightly or wrongly, it looks like referee Anthony Taylor isn’t to blame for this one.

