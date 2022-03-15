Middlesbrough hit back at ‘bizarre and ironic’ Chelsea request in new statement

Middlesbrough hit back at Chelsea.

Middlesbrough have responded to Chelsea’s request for their FA Cup meeting to be played behind closed doors by issuing a statement of their own.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chelsea released a statement in which they asked the FA to consider playing the Riverside Stadium clash behind closed doors on Saturday, due to the fact that they are not permitted to sell any away tickets.

The reason given for the request was ‘for matters of sporting integrity,’ something which was met by much derision online after the statement was posted.

Middlesbrough have now issued a statement of their own in which they call out Chelsea for making the request.

Middlesbrough statement.

‘We are aware of Chelsea’s request to have Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever,’ Boro’s statement begins.

‘All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

‘To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

‘Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting “integrity” as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

‘We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea’s actions in the strongest terms.’

Chelsea sanctions.

Chelsea’s position comes as a result of sanctions imposed on the club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As well as the pause on ticket sales, the club are also not permitted to sell merchandise, with the official stores at Stamford Bridge closed on Sunday for their meeting with Newcastle United.

Also on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel suggested that his team will be unable to fly to the northeast for Saturday’s game and they are expected to take a coach instead.

Middlesbrough have already upset some Premier League big boys this season, knocking out Manchester United on penalties in the fourth round, before disposing of Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth.