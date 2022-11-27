Ireland’s first manager Mick Meagan passes away aged 88

Mick Meagan passes away aged 88.

Mick Meagan, the man regarded as the first manager of the Republic of Ireland soccer team, has passed away at the age of 88.

Prior to Meagan’s appointment in 1969, Ireland had used a selection committee to decide which players would line out for international games, with senior players eventually demanding an end to that system.

Meagan had previously won 17 senior caps as a player for Ireland, with the Dubliner representing Drogheda United, Shamrock Rovers and Bray Wanderers during his playing career.

FAI pay tribute to Mick Meagan.

He also enjoyed long spells at Everton, with home he won the First Division title in 1962/63, and at Huddersfield Town.

“The FAI is saddened to learn of the passing of Mick Meagan,” Irish football’s governing body posted on Sunday afternoon.

“A former Ireland player & manager, Mick was a hugely influential figure. Also connected with the League of Ireland, he was a player & manager for Drogheda & Shamrock Rovers, plus he played for Bray Wanderers.”

While Ireland didn’t win a game under Meagan’s management during the qualifying campaigns for the 1970 World Cup and the 1972 European Championships, he is recognised as someone who helped to modernise the role of Ireland manager.

After his time in charge came to an end, Meagan went on to manager both Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers.

Everton statement.

Following the news of his passing, Everton issued their own tribute to Meagan on their website.

“Everyone at Everton Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of Mick Meagan at the age of 88,” said a club statement.

“The former Blues defender, who made 177 appearances and scored one goal during a 14-year stint at the Club, passed away on Sunday (27 November) after a long battle with illness.

“Meagan grew up in Dublin, Ireland, and, after appearing in a match against a Liverpool district team in his hometown, he was signed by Everton in 1952.

“He was part of the side that secured the league title in 1962/63 and also won the Charity Shield the same year.”

