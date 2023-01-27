Hearts slam “extremely disingenuous” Mick McCarthy comments

Mick McCarthy slammed for “disingenuous” comments.

Mick McCarthy has only been back in management for little over a week, but he is already being accused of making “extremely disingenuous” comments towards another club.

Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian have issued a statement which hits back at comments made by McCarthy about their defender Toby Sibbick.

Mick McCarthy comments.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from McCarthy’s new club Blackpool, and the former Ireland boss suggested in a press conference that the Edinburgh outfit had been dishonest about the player’s future.

“I’m not quite sure they are being honest,” said the former Ireland boss. “Are they just trying to trigger somebody else to come in and offer more? I don’t get that. Sometimes people say somebody has bid hoping they can get a bigger bid.

“They say somebody has made a bid, so it looks great to the club, the crowd and the fans that they’re keeping him.”

Hearts: “Suggestion of dishonesty is disingenuous.”

The comments didn’t go down well with Hearts, who issued a strong statement defending their position on Thursday night.

“The club wishes to put an end to speculation surrounding the future of Toby Sibbick,” it begins.

“Contrary to comments attributed to Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy earlier today, we can confirm that Blackpool submitted one bid for Toby on Monday, at 8.33pm, which was dismissed out of hand.

“Subsequently, Blackpool have been told that Toby, a much-valued part of our team, is not for sale. “For anyone to suggest that we have been not “honest” about the situation is, in itself, extremely disingenuous. “The club would prefer to conduct all transfer matters in private, but we will not sit back and let the good name of Heart of Midlothian be besmirched.” 📝 Club Statement: Toby Sibbick The club wishes to put an end to speculation surrounding the future of Toby Sibbick and clarify comments made elsewhere in the media today. 📖⬇️ — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) January 26, 2023 Mick McCarthy’s new role. With just four days until the transfer window closes, it now seems unlikely that Blackpool will seal the signing of Sibbick, with McCarthy’s comments appearing to dissipate any goodwill between the two clubs. The Seasiders have managed to bring in German defensive midfielder Tom Trybull during this window, while Andy Lyons has impressed since making the move across the Irish Sea from Shamrock Rovers. Blackpool currently sit second-from-bottom in the Championship table, while McCarthy’s start in the dugout has been delayed, after their home game with fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town was postponed last weekend due to a frozen pitch. The 63-year-old’s first game in charge will now be an FA Cup fourth round trip to Premier League side Southampton on Saturday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: mick mccarthy