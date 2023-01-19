Mick McCarthy on the verge of being appointed at his sixth English club

Mick McCarthy set for Blackpool job.

Mick McCarthy is set to be appointed as Blackpool manager until the end of the season, according to multiple reports.

The club confirmed the sacking of Michael Appleton on Wednesday, after a run of 10 EFL Championship matches without a win.

McCarthy’s Championship experience.

McCarthy has reportedly been offered a deal to take over, and should he accept, he will take charge of a club lying second-from-bottom in the division, three points adrift of safety.

With survival being the priority for the months ahead, McCarthy would seem like a safe pair of hands as they look to achieve that goal.

The former Ireland boss has vast experience of managing in England’s second tier, having started his managerial career at Millwall, and later winning division with both Sunderland and Wolves.

Ipswich and Cardiff.

In more recent times, he has been used to slugging it out lower down the Championship table with Ipswich Town, who he led to the play-off in 2014/15, and Cardiff City, who he managed from January to October 2021.

Upon his appointment at the Bluebirds, McCarthy steadied the ship after a poor run of form, by going unbeaten in his first 11 Championship games in charge.

However, a bright start to the 2021/22 campaign turned sour when Cardiff lost eight league matches in-a-row, leading to McCarthy’s sacking in October.

McCarthy’s time between those Ipswich and Cardiff roles was filled with a brief return as Ireland manager, before a two-month sojourn to Cyprus to manage APOEL FC.

Blackpool look to Mick McCarthy.

At 63, he appears to have lost none of the hunger that made him a success in management, as he looks set to take on the challenging task of keeping Blackpool up.

If he signs on the dotted line this week, then that job would begin with a relegation six-pointer away at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, followed by a trip to Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup.

One player that would be waiting for McCarthy at Blackpool is Ireland U21 star Andy Lyons, who recently made the move to the English coastal town from Shamrock Rovers.

