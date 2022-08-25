Michael O’Neill becomes first EFL Championship managerial casualty of the season

Michael O’Neill leaves Stoke job.

Michael O’Neill has left his role as manager of Stoke City, after a difficult start to the EFL Championship season.

The former Northern Ireland manager had been expected to lead a promotion push for the Potters this season, but their opening five Championship games have seen them pick up just four points.

Stoke City statement.

They also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage earlier this month, losing on penalties to League One side Morecambe after a scoreless draw.

“Michael joined us in November 2019 when the Club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.,” joint-chairman John Coates said in a statement.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”

The Staffordshire club also confirmed that assistant manager Dean Holden will take interim charge of the first team, while they work on appointing a new manager.

Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has left the Club. Assistant manager Dean Holden will take interim charge of the first-team. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 25, 2022

Michael O’Neill at Stoke.

O’Neill was appointed Stoke manager in November 2019, initially combining the role with his job in charge of Northern Ireland.

However, after the Euro 2020 play-offs the following March were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, O’Neill resigned as international manager.

O’Neill led Stoke to 15th-place finish in the Championship at the end of the 2019/20 season, before following that up with 14th-place finishes in both of his full seasons in charge.

A club that has always had an Irish flavour, the 52-year-old added the Republic’s U21 internationals Will Smallbone and Gavin Kilkenny to the squad this summer, on loan deals until the end of the season.

He also added the duo’s U21 assistant manager John O’Shea to the coaching staff last month, linking the Waterford man up with his former international colleague Rory Delap.

Delap himself is a legend of Stoke’s Premier League exploits of the late-2000s and early-2010s, and he was recently joined at the club by his son Liam, on loan from Manchester City.

Previous successes.

While things may not have ended how O’Neill would have liked at Stoke, his managerial career will be remembered for the successes he enjoyed at Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland.

He won the League of Ireland Premier Division with the Hoops in 2010 and 2011, before guiding them into the 2011/12 Europa League group stages.

Five years later, O’Neill led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, their first major tournament appearance since the 1986 World Cup.

In what was their first ever appearance at the European Championships, O’Neill’s men emerged from their group while picking up an impressive win over Ukraine along the way.

They eventually lost to Wales in the round of 16, after Gareth McAuley’s own goal sealed a 1-0 win for the eventual semi-finalists.

