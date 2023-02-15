Michael Obafemi sparks wild scenes with last-gasp equaliser for Burnley

Michael Obafemi rescues point for Burnley.

Ireland striker Michael Obafemi rescued a point for Burnley on Tuesday night, as his last-gasp goal secured a 1-1 draw for the Championship leaders at home to Watford.

Vincent Kompany’s side were on the verge of just their third league defeat of the season, when 86th-minute substitute Obafemi pounced on a loose ball less than a yard out from goal.

While it would have been harder for him to miss, that didn’t matter to the 22-year-old’s delirious teammates, or the Turf Moor crowd, as they celebrated a point against a stubborn Hornets side.

The strike was Obafemi’s first goal for Burnley, in what was his second appearance since moving from Swansea City at the end of last month.

Providing big moments such as the one on Tuesday night is sure to help his cause as he looks to force his way into Kompany’s team, ahead of the likes of Ashley Barnes and Lyle Foster.

Whatever the case, it seems extremely likely that Obafemi will be part of a Premier League squad next season, which will be seen as a boost for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Burnley are currently 18 points clear of the third-place team in the Championship and know that 10 wins from their final 15 matches will guarantee immediate promotion back to the Premier League, after they were relegated at the end of last season.

While Obafemi is yet to start a game, opportunities are sure to increase for the former Southampton man over the busy spring months.

Burnley also face an FA Cup fifth round tie at home to League One side Fleetwood Town, which is scheduled to take place on March 1st.

With Ireland facing a Euro 2024 qualifier against France on March 27th, a few more goals before then should see Obafemi enter the game with plenty of confidence.

