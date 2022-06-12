Michael Obafemi compares Troy Parrott partnership to Kane and Son

Michael Obafemi makes Harry Kane comparison.

Michael Obafemi has compared his partnership with Troy Parrott to that of Tottenham Hotspur pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The Swansea City striker picked up the man of the match award after what was his first start for his country, and it was well-deserved after a fine display in a 3-0 win over Scotland.

Obafemi assisted Parrott’s first half header, before firing home a pile-driver in the second half, to clinch Ireland‘s first ever win in the Uefa Nations League and afterwards, the 21-year-old was asked if his partnership with Parrott is similar to the much-lauded Kane and Son combination.

Michael Obafemi: I turned into Harry Kane!”

“Kind of, yes,” he told reporters before adding with a smile: “And then in the second half I turned into Harry Kane!

“If I want to become a top player, I’ve got to develop my game and not just be one-dimensional going in behind. I felt like this season I’ve kind of done that, dropping short and getting the ball. Obviously we saw it today with me getting the assist and I’m happy with that.”

Parrott partnership.

After making his international debut under Martin O’Neill in 2018, Obafemi has had to bide his time to truly announce himself to the Irish public and he was happy to do so on Saturday.

“Happy to announce myself, and happy with the win. Troy played me the ball. It just opened up and I was like, ‘hit it,” he said of his wonderstrike.

“I feel like sometimes I don’t take enough shots. Today I thought I’d give it a go.I looked up and I saw the darting run, and I thought, ‘I’d better put it on his nugget. It was brilliant.

“We spoke about it before the game, our link up play, and you saw it today for the second goal.”

It wasn’t all rosy for Obafemi though as he picked up an injury that could rule him out of Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine.

In spite of this, the youngster has plenty of time on his side to establish himself as a key figure for Ireland, and with Parrott less than a year younger, we could see the pair linking up at the Aviva for quite some time.

