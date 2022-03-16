Michael Obafemi snubs Ireland under-21 call-up as he waits for senior nod

Michael Obafemi snubs Ireland under-21 call-up.

Michael Obafemi has rejected a call-up to the Republic of Ireland’s under-21 squad as he pins his hopes on being included in Stephen Kenny’s senior squad on Friday.

On Tuesday, under-21 manager Jim Crawford named his squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Sweden and Obafemi was not included.

Jim Crawford reveals Michael Obafemi stance.

The Swansea City striker’s stance was later revealed by Crawford, who stated he has had a conversation with the player and his agent about where he sees himself at this present moment.

“Michael has made it clear to us before that he sees himself as a senior international player,” Crawford told reporters. “It’s unfortunate from an under-21s perspective but I’ve had a conversation with his agent and that’s where it’s at at the minute.

“The last thing I said to the agent was that if he ever feels that he wants to come to the U-21s, don’t hesitate to call because we’ll have a conversation around that. In his own eyes, I think Michael sees himself as a senior player.”

Michael Obafemi finds form.

Now 21, Obafemi has enjoyed the most fruitful period of his club career of late, scoring four goals for the Swans since the beginning of February.

After joining the EFL Championship outfit from Southampton last summer, he took a while to find his feet but appears to have blossomed under the guidance of manager Russell Martin in recent weeks.

Obafemi still only has one senior cap for Ireland, which came during a 0-0 Nations League draw against Denmark in 2018, a match which turned out to be Martin O’Neill’s final game as manager.

Obafemi tweet.

He has since been overlooked by both Mick McCarthy and Kenny, who he worked with during the ex-Dundalk manager’s time in charge of the under-21 set-up.

In August 2020, Obafemi appeared to air his frustration at being left out of Kenny’s first squad as senior manager, by tweeting the word ‘interesting’ along with two emojis just minutes after it was named.

Kenny is set to announce his squad for the upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania this coming Friday at 1 pm.

