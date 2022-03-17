Close sidebar

Michael Obafemi scores twice after turning down Ireland under-21 call-up

by James Fenton

Michael Obafemi bags brace.

Michael Obafemi scored twice for Swansea City just hours after it emerged that he had turned down a call-up for the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad.

The forward bagged a brace as the Swans won 3-2 away to basement side Peterborough United in the EFL Championship, and the 21-year-old will hope that the performances sends a clear message to Stephen Kenny, ahead of the senior squad announcement on Friday.

Swansea claim all three points.

Obafemi opened the scoring late in the first half before Irish-qualified Sammie Szmodics equalised for the home side, who then went 2-1 up through Jack Marriott.

Swansea levelled things up with a second goal from Obafemi in the 71st minute before Joel Piroe secured all three points with an injury-time winner.

Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford revealed Obafemi’s stance earlier this week, by saying that the ex-Southampton man only saw himself as a senior international player.

Jim Crawford on Michael Obafemi.

“Michael has made it clear to us before that he sees himself as a senior international player,” Crawford told reporters. “It’s unfortunate from an under-21s perspective but I’ve had a conversation with his agent and that’s where it’s at at the minute.

“The last thing I said to the agent was that if he ever feels that he wants to come to the U-21s, don’t hesitate to call because we’ll have a conversation around that. In his own eyes, I think Michael sees himself as a senior player.”

Michael Obafemi form.

Obafemi’s goals on Wednesday night were his fifth and sixth in the Championship since the beginning of February, form that he clearly feels merits a place in the senior Ireland squad.

The Dublin-born striker still only has one senior cap for Ireland, which came during a 0-0 Nations League draw against Denmark in 2018, a match which turned out to be Martin O’Neill’s final game as manager.

Kenny is set to announce his squad for the upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania on Friday at 1 pm.

