Michael Obafemi’s route back to Premier League clear as he undergoes medical today

Michael Obafemi is undergoing a medical at Burnley today, ahead of a move to the Championship table-toppers.

The BBC reports that the Ireland forward will initially move to Turf Moor on loan, with Burnley expected to pay Swansea City a fee of over £3m for 22-year-old in the summer.

The move puts an an end to a drawn-out transfer saga, after Obafemi was first linked with a move to Vincent Kompany’s side last summer.

His 2022/23 season has been marred by a difficult relationship with Swans boss Russell Martin, who has questioned the player’s attitude on more than one occasion.

From an Irish perspective, the move will be welcomed because it means that Obafemi will be part of a Premier League squad come August, barring a disaster.

Burnley’s promotion push.

Burnley are currently top of the second tier, five points ahead of Sheffield United, but crucially they are 18 points clear of Watford in third, with the top two clubs gaining automatic promotion at the end of the season.

Vincent Kompany’s men currently have 18 games left to play, and 13 wins would be enough to guarantee promotion.

After the club signed South African forward Lyle Foster earlier this week, it appeared that any deal for Obafemi was dead in the water.

However, it seems that Kompany sees enough in the youngster to bring him in and contribute to getting Burnley over the line.

Irish connection.

Obafemi will join up with his international teammate Josh Cullen in Lancashire, with the midfielder being one of the key players in the club’ success so far this season.

However, three other Irishmen have left the club this month, as Kevin Long has moved to Birmingham City, while Dara Costelloe and Luke McNally have sealed loan deals to Bradford City and Coventry City respectively.

Obafemi scored four goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Southampton before making the switch to Swansea in August 2021.

