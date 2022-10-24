Michael Carrick looking to appoint to ex-Man United colleague at Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick working on Middlesbrough appointment.

Michael Carrick is looking to bring in a coach with whom he worked at Manchester United, when his move to Middlesbrough is finalised.

It has been widely reported that the former United midfielder’s first managerial role will be at the Riverside Stadium, with an official announcement appearing to be imminent.

Mike Phelan in Michael Carrick’s sights.

Carrick is now working on appointing Mike Phelan to his backroom staff, having worked with the coach during his time as a player at Old Trafford.

Phelan and Carrick later worked together as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff, before the Norwegian was sacked as United manager last November.

While none of Solskjaer’s backroom team still have an active role under new manager Erik ten Hag, The Athletic reports that Phelan is still being paid under his contract at the club, which runs until 2024.

While talks were held over an ambassadorial position for Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand-man, United won’t stand in Carrick’s way if he wishes to take Phelan off their hands.

As a former midfielder himself, Phelan was part of the Ferguson squad that won the first Premier League title 1992/93, ending United’s long 26-year wait to be crowned champions of England for the first time since the Matt Busby era.

Phelan returned to Old Trafford as assistant manager in 2008, helping Ferguson guide the team to three Premier League titles, a Fifa Club World Cup and two League Cups.

He left the club soon after Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 and later went on to manage Hull City in the Premier League during the 2016/17 season.

Another return to United would follow in December 2018, when he was brought in as first-team coach during Solskjaer’s caretaker spell in charge, before being made assistant manager when the former striker’s appointment was made permanent.

Carrick, Phelan and Kieran McKenna were mainstays on the Old Trafford bench during Solskjaer’s mixed spell in charge, before Carrick took the role of caretaker manager for three games last winter.

Another former United coach, Rene Meulensteen, has also been sounded out for Carrick’s backroom team at Middlesbrough, but the Dutchman is said to be focusing on his assistant manager role with Australia ahead of the World Cup.

Carrick will take over a Middlesbrough side that currently sits 21st in the EFL Championship, with just four wins from 16 league games this season.

