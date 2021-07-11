The Man United coach is a big fan.

Michael Carrick has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Fred after the Brazilian helped his country to the Copa America final.

Fred started six out of seven matches during the Copa America, including Saturday night’s final defeat to Argentina and it appears Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is one person who recognises the quality of a player who doesn’t always draw praise from the Old Trafford faithful.

“It’s terrific for Fred, full credit to him, he’s worked ever so hard,” Michael Carrick told Man United’s official website, ahead of last night’s Copa America final. “He’s such a great personality and character. He’s had to work hard here to establish himself.”

Estamos na final! Classificação merecida pela dedicação e entrega do nosso grupo. Vamos com tudo. Obrigado, Deus! 🇧🇷🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/d6M7AGddZV — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) July 6, 2021

Michael Carrick has high hopes for international Reds.

Fred isn’t the only United player featuring in a showpiece final this weekend; with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford all part of an England squad that are preparing for tonight’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

While Brazil lost 1-0 to Argentina after Michael Carrick’s interview went to press, the former England midfielder hopes that at least some United players can come back to pre-season training with international medals in their back pockets.

“It’s (Brazil v Argentina) a huge game obviously in that part of the world,” Carrick said. “And hopefully he can do what he’s been doing, win a trophy as well and we can have four boys coming back with a spring in their step ready to hit the season hard.”

Solskjaer echoes United coach’s view.

In a separate interview, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed Carrick’s views on Fred, saying, “He’s been a credit to Manchester United and himself in the way he’s conducted himself.”

Fred was signed by Manchester United in 2018, when Jose Mourinho was still in the Old Trafford dugout. He has since been used regularly by current boss Solskjaer and has played 121 times for the Red Devils.

The now 28-year-old started his professional career in his native Brazil with Internacional before signing for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

He won three Ukrainian league titles while at the club before moving to Old Trafford in 2018 for a reported fee of £47 million.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Brazil, fred, Manchester United, michael carrick