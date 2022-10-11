Michael Carrick in talks over first permanent managerial role

Michael Carrick in talks over managerial role.

Michael Carrick is reportedly in talks over his first permanent managerial role, after a brief spell in caretaker charge of Manchester United last winter.

The former Red Devils midfielder took charge of three games after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is now in talks with EFL Championship club Middlesbrough over their vacant managerial role.

Middlesbrough approach Michael Carrick.

Boro parted company with Chris Wilder last week after picking up just two wins from their opening 11 league games this season, and it is now being reported that Carrick is “closing in” on the job.

Hailing from the north-east of England, Carrick was a boyhood fan of Middlesbrough’s rivals Newcastle United and if he does take the job at the Riverside Stadium, he will be tasked with moving them a lot higher up the table than their current position of 21st.

Caretaker manager.

While Carrick has never had a permanent managerial role, he did coach at Man United under both Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

After Solskjaer’s sacking, Carrick was handed the reins as the club searched for a successor and in his three games in charge, the former England international did his managerial prospects no harm.

In his first match in the dugout, United won 2-0 in a Champions League group match away at Villarreal, a result which secured their passage into the knockout stage of the competition.

This was followed up by a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea in the Premier League before a 3-2 victory at home to Arsenal meant that Carrick ended his brief spell in charge unbeaten.

Carrick then opted not to continue in a coaching role at Old Trafford when the club appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough.

At Middlesbrough, the 41-year-old would have some talented players at his disposal, including his former Man United teammate Paddy McNair and Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan.

While their current position in the table makes for grim reading, Carrick could take heart from Nottingham Forest, who were bottom of the table when they appointed Steve Cooper last September.

They then went on to lose just five more games in the regular season before gaining promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

On Sunday, Carrick was spotted supporting United in the Goodison Park away end, as his former club defeated Everton 2-1.

