Micah Richards has admitted that he’s missing Roy Keane at Euro 2020, with the two working for rival broadcasters.

Now well-known for their Sky Sports friendship during the club season, Micah Richards has been working for BBC throughout Euro 2020, with Roy Keane operating for ITV.

The separation is clearly getting to Richards, who has admitted in his column on the BBC Sport website that he is feeling the Corkman’s absence in his working life.

“I’ve missed Roy Keane a bit, of course, and I know the feeling is mutual – he’ll never admit it though,” Richards writes. “We usually work as a duo during the normal season but I guess he’s my rival now while he’s with ITV, so I’ve not seen him for a few weeks – we’ve been separated at last!”

With Roy not on the scene, Richards has had to try and fill the massive Keano-shaped hole in his life and it appears that another ex-Manchester United man has stepped up.

“Rio Ferdinand has stepped in to fill that hole a bit,” Richards says. ‘Because he has been giving me grief on social media about my fashion sense – not that he has any room whatsoever to talk there.

“I posted the ‘bootcut United!’ picture back at him and, since then, he has kept on going… and going! I’m ready for his next one though, so he’d better watch out.”

Micah Richards’ moment of Euro 2020.

It’s unknown how John O’Shea, Wayne Rooney et al feel about being dragged into this little war of words.

Aside from all the messing, Micah Richards has a job to do at Euro 2020 and it was never more difficult than when he was in the BBC studio as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during the Denmark v Finland match.

In his column, Richards picked Eriksen’s recovery as his moment of the tournament, writing: “I was in the BBC studio with Gary Lineker and Alex Scott and we were just in shock. Football becomes irrelevant at times like that – we didn’t know what was happening and, as I said at the time, all we could do was hope.

“That was my moment of the tournament right there, hearing he had regained consciousness. Nothing else has mattered more than that.

Micah Richards is set to take a back seat for tonight’s BBC coverage of the Euro 2020 Final, with the broadcaster going for a punditry line-up of Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Whatever you’re doing this evening, you’ll be able to keep across all of the action via our liveblog here.

