Merseyside Police issue statement on Cristiano Ronaldo incident

Merseyside Police issue statement on Ronaldo.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they cautioned Cristiano Ronaldo, after he appeared to smash a phone out of an autistic boy’s hands at Goodison Park.

The incident took place following Manchester United’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton in April, with Ronaldo being filmed knocking the phone out of the child’s hand as he walked down the tunnel towards the dressing rooms.

Merseyside Police statement.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed to The Mirror that the Portuguese forward received a caution following the incident.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” they said in a statement.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April. The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

Cristiano Ronaldo apology.

In the days after the incident, Ronaldo took to Instagram to issue a statement on the matter.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” he wrote. “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

“He’s really upset.”

The young boy’s mother also spoke after the incident, to explain how upsetting it was for her son.

“At full-time the United players started walking off. We were right by the tunnel – my son was there, videoing them all. Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper, and smashed the phone out of his hand.

“You can see by the bruise that he’s made contact. I was crying, I was shook up, Jacob was in complete shock – he’s autistic and he’s got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he’s come home. He’s really upset and it’s put him off going to the game again. We had an absolutely brilliant day up until those final few seconds.”

It is understood that Ronaldo paid compensation to the boy following his actions.

