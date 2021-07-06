Maurizio Sarri: “Leaving Chelsea was a sensational mistake”

Sarri fells the current Chelsea squad would suit his style.

Maurizio Sarri has opened up in his 2019 departure from Chelsea, saying that it was a “sensational mistake” to leave the Stamford Bridge club.

Sarri was appointed as Chelsea manager in the summer of 2018 and led them to Europa League success, with the Blues beating London rivals Arsenal 4-0 in the final in Baku.

However, the Chelsea faithful never really warmed to the Italian’s brand of ‘Sarri Ball’, and by June 2019, the manager had left London to return to Italy with Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea are a great club.

Sarri lasted only one season at Juve too, getting the sack despite leading the club to their ninth consecutive Serie A title.

He has now spoken out on his regret at leaving Chelsea, telling AlfredoPedulla.com that it was a “sensational mistake” to do so. He has also claimed that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia wanted him to stay at the club.

“At Chelsea, I made a sensational mistake, that of wanting to return to Italy at all costs,” Sarri said.

“Marina stonewalled me to leave Chelsea, I had this desire to return to Italy. Chelsea are a great club, in the following years they have taken many young people suitable for me.”

Chelsea champions of Europe.

The “young people” Sarri refers to are the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz who arrived at the Bridge in the summer of 2020 ahead of a season that would see Chelsea crowned European Champions for the first time since 2012.

They won the Champions League under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel who took over in January after Frank Lampard received the chop.

“Then came Werner, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, all suited to me and my way of playing,” Sarri added.

Maurizio Sarri spent almost a year out of football following his Juventus departure but returned to the game when he was appointed manager of Lazio last month.

Sarri takes over from Simone Inzaghi, who won the Coppa Italia with the club in 2019 and helped them return to the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2007/08.

This season, they will compete in the Europa League.

