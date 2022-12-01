Mauricio Pochettino drops big hint over Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino hints at Premier League return.

Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking about his ambition to make a return to Premier League management.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is currently working at the World Cup in Qatar, and like any good unemployed manager, he’s flogging himself around various media outlets to remind people of his existence.

Mauricio Pochettino on love for the Premier League.

Pochettino hasn’t managed in the Premier League since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019, and he has been telling talkSPORT about his hopes of a return to the English top flight.

“I miss the Premier League,” said the Argentine. “I am really open. I love England, I am living between London and Barcelona. I’m more in London than Barcelona. love to be in England. I think the Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. It’s so competitive. That is the appeal, for sure.”

Given the ever-turning merry-go-round of football management, it’s not impossible for Pochettino to get his wish some day in the near future, but at the moment it’s hard to know where he fits in.

Premier League clubs.

Of the so-called “big six” Premier League clubs, Manchester United is the one to which the 50-year-old has been most heavily-linked, but they are very much at the beginning of a project under Erik ten Hag.

Across Manchester, Pep Guardiola has recently signed a new contract at Man City, while Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to leave Liverpool, even if things aren’t exactly rosy this season.

Mikel Arteta is mounting a title challenge with Arsenal and a former Spurs manager probably wouldn’t be welcomed in the building at the Emirates Stadium in any case.

That just leaves his old team and Chelsea, two clubs who are known for managerial instability, with Antonio Conte and Graham Potter seemingly on shaky ground.

Newcastle United.

Either one would be a decent gig for Pochettino, and he is also likely to be keeping an eye on Newcastle United’s progress and whether their success under their Saudi ownership will outgrow Eddie Howe, as good a job as he has done.

Pochettino went on to manage Paris Saint-Germain after his sacking by Spurs, but his time in the French capital ended in July of this year.