Mauricio Pochettino plotting Harry Kane reunion at Man United

Mauricio Pochettino wants Harry Kane at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly make Harry Kane his top transfer target if he is appointed as the new Man United manager.

The current Paris Saint-Germain boss has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and he remains one of the front-runners to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement, with several United players reportedly preferring him to the likes of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Spurs reunion at Man United?

Should the Argentine be given the job, it’s thought that he will push for the signing of Harry Kane, who he managed for over five years at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Telegraph are reporting on Friday that Pochettino “will demand United officials to make a bid for Harry Kane,” if he is give the permanent role at Old Trafford.

Kane’s rise almost directly coincided with Pochettino’s spell in charge of Spurs, with the ex-Southampton boss being the first manager to use the striker on a regular basis.

Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane.

In 2014/15, Pochettino’s first season in North London, a 21-year-old Kane hit 31 goals in all competitions, while also scoring on his senior England debut in March of that campaign.

Kane, now 28, made it clear last summer that he wanted to leave Tottenham as the clock ticks on his wish to win major trophies before ending his career.

The England captain was heavily linked with a move to United’s arch-rivals Manchester City but the Premier League champions failed to match Tottenham’s valuation.

On August 25th, Kane seemed to accept that no move would be happening during that transfer window as he took to Twitter to say: ‘I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.’

Harry Kane’s struggles.

While the intention may have been there, Kane and Spurs have flattered to deceive this season, leading to newly-appointed manager Nuno Espirito Santo being replaced by Antonio Conte in November.

While performances have arguably improved, the team are still guilty of poor results, such as losing 3-2 at home to Southampton on Wednesday night.

For his part, Kane began the season in poor form and while there has been a slight improvement recently, he has still only scored five Premier League goals throughout the campaign and is on course to fall below his lowest total since he burst onto the scene under Pochettino – a tally of 17 during the 2018/19 season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, Manchester United, mauricio pochettino, tottenham hotspur