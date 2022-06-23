Richard Keys backs Matt Le Tissier after Jamie Carragher “spit” comments

Richard Keys backs Matt Le Tissier.

Richard Keys has backed Matt Le Tissier after the ex-Southampton midfielder aimed a dig at former Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on The Rob Moore Podcast, Le Tissier was reflecting on his departure from Sky after 15 years, when he compared his situation with that of Carragher.

Le Tissier feels that he was let go due to his constant social media posts about the Covid-19 pandemic, and thinks that Carragher should have suffered the same fate, after he was recorded spitting towards a car containing a father and daughter in March 2018.

The former Liverpool defender’s punishment was a suspension for the remainder of that season, something which has left Le Tissier feeling harshly-treated.

Matt Le Tissier on Jamie Carragher.

“I had about seven months left to run on my contract but I was told that I wouldn’t be needed anymore,” said the former PFA Young Player of the Year.

“They didn’t really give a particular reason, they just said ‘the show was going in a different direction’, they were the words I think they used. So I asked the question, ‘does this have anything to do with my posts on social media?’

“To which their reply was, ‘well we have to take into account the reputation of the company when making these decisions.’ At which point I said “oh that’s interesting, because at the moment, you are employing somebody who spat at a girl from his car.

“Jamie Carragher, who spat at a young girl through his car. They suspended him for six months and then brought him back into the fold.

“I said ‘do you not think that might have harmed the reputation of the company at all?’ and I got told ‘we can’t talk about other people on this’. So that was it really.”

Matt Le Tissier’s online behaviour.

Le Tissier has stirred controversy in the last couple of years for his regular sharing of conspiracy theories on Twitter, with the Covid-19 vaccine being among the topics he is sceptical about.

Earlier this year, he also posted a tweet questioning the legitimacy of reports of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, although he later deleted the post.

Keys, another man who has experience of being let go by Sky Sports, has thrown his support behind Le Tissier’s comments, with a post on Twitter that says ‘well he makes a very good point.’

Keys left Sky Sports in 2011, after being recorded making derogatory comments about female referee Sian Massey, while also being caught on camera making a series of sexist remarks to colleagues.

Well he makes a very good point. https://t.co/qL5gFDT0dG — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) June 23, 2022

Jamie Carragher’s remorse.

Last year, Carragher opened up on the spitting incident, which almost cost him his own job at Sky, in an episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville.

“For a good six months I wasn’t myself,” he said. “I’d get up in the morning and just have a pain in my stomach. You know when you go ‘oh it did happen.’

“Everywhere I went, I felt like everyone was looking at me. You’ve almost got to flip it and go ‘it’s done.’ I’ve done it, I owned it. I didn’t blame anyone else. I accepted it, I took my medicine and whatever sh*t is thrown at me I’ll take it and that’s the way I was as a player.”

