Matt Doherty sums up Spurs confusion after late winner disallowed

Matt Doherty sums up Spurs confusion.

Matt Doherty spoke of the confusion in the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room after a late Harry Kane goal was ruled offside on Wednesday night.

Kane’s stoppage-time finish appeared to give Spurs a 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon that would have sealed their place in the Champions League knockout stage.

Spurs celebrations cut short.

However, the joyous celebrations among the home fans were cut short when the goal was ruled out for offside, with VAR having deemed Kane to have been slightly in front of the ball when it was headed in his direction by Emerson Royal.

Spurs players argued that because there was a deflection before Kane touched the ball, a new phase of play should have begun.

As well as that, Eric Dier was among those who could be heard arguing that the ball went backwards and the goal should have stood, however that is deemed irrelevant by football’s Law 11.2.

This states that a player is ruled offside if they are “gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar or an opponent.”

Harry Kane came so close to securing his side's place in the knockout stages with this goal… …but VAR was having none of it!! 😬#UCL pic.twitter.com/q1Ekz5wvWB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

Matt Doherty interview.

Regardless, Spurs manager Antonio Conte was livid at the decision and ended up receiving a red card for his protests, while Doherty was at a loss as to what happened in his post-match interview.

“You can see by the celebrations we thought we’d won it,” said the Ireland full-back. “I don’t really know what happened at the end… I thought if it went backwards and hits a defender it’s a different phase of play? I don’t know.

“I’m going to have to look at the rulebook because I think there are a few of us in there who don’t really have a clue what happened.”

Grandstand finish.

Despite having to settle for a draw, Spurs remain top of Group D on eight points, ahead of Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt who are both on seven, while Marseille are on six.

All four teams can still qualify ahead of what should be a grandstand finish to the group next Tuesday night, when Spurs travel to Marseille and Sporting host Frankfurt.

