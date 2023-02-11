“Intelligent” Matt Doherty tipped to be a success in Spain

Matt Doherty tipped for success in Spain.

Matt Doherty has been backed to make a success of his Spanish adventure, after signing for Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

The Ireland full-back made the move the Spanish capital on transfer deadline day, after Tottenham Hotspur terminated his contract in North London.

Doherty follows in the footsteps of fellow ex-Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier, who spent two-and-a-half years improving under the management of Diego Simeone at Atletico, before moving the Newcastle, where he has been a leading figure in the club’s on-pitch transformation.

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin has backed Doherty to achieve similar success in Spain, as the Irishman awaits his debut for Los Colconeros.

Pat Nevin on Matt Doherty.

“Matt Doherty can be a success in La Liga,” Nevin told Pundit Arena through Football Betting Online.”He might not be as good as Kieran Trippier, but he’s going to an easier league and is not as stressful or physically demanding as the Premier League.

“In a couple of weeks time, he’ll be playing against Real Madrid, doesn’t sound so bad for someone who sat on the bench for Tottenham.

“Doherty is intelligent and has made the right decision to leave. But he’s escaped the intense training and playing style under Antonio Conte, and now he’s gone to an even more demanding coach in Diego Simeone! I wish him luck with that.”

Debut.

Doherty was an unused substitute for Atletico last weekend, as they drew at home to Getafe in La Liga. He could make his debut this Saturday afternoon, as the club travel to Celta Vigo.

They then host Athletic Bilbao on February 19th, before a meeting with city rivals Real Madrid on February 25th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, matt doherty