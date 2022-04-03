Matt Doherty scores and provides assist in Tottenham rout over Newcastle

Matt Doherty helps to dismantle Newcastle.

The Matt Doherty revival is alive and well after the Dubliner scored and provided an assist in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-1 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Doherty, who was starting his sixth consecutive Premier League game, increased his record to two goals and four assists during that period, as Antonio Conte’s side came from behind to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs rout v Newcastle.

Fabian Schar gave Newcastle the lead late in the first-half, but there was still time for a Ben Davies equaliser, before referee Martin Atkinson blew his whistle for the half-time break.

Tottenham were quick out of the blocks in the second half and it was Doherty who gave them the lead just three minutes in, as he headed home from a Harry Kane cross.

After Son Heung-min added a third for the home side, Doherty showed that he can be just as effective on the left flank as he usually is on the right, by providing the pass from which Emerson Royal fired home to make it 4-1, before Steven Bergwijn completed the rout in the 83rd minute.

They've turned it around! 💥 Matt Doherty dives in at the back post to head Harry Kane's cross into the back of the net and put Tottenham 2-1 up! pic.twitter.com/SFV93JH6K5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2022

Champions League race.

The victory means that Tottenham finish the weekend in the coveted fourth spot in the Premier League table, although Arsenal play one of their two games in hand away to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

It was sixth victory in eight Premier League matches for the North London side, as their late assault on the Champions League places continues to gather pace.

While the likes of Son and Harry Kane will get the majority of the headlines, Doherty has shown himself to be a key player under Conte, after struggling for form in his first 18 months at Spurs.

Matt Doherty revival.

The 30-year-old joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 but failed to make a significant impact under the management of Jose Mourinho or Nuno Espirito Santo, who he had previously worked with at Wolves.

Doherty has also established himself as a regular in Stephen Kenny’s starting line-up for Ireland and Spurs can somehow secure a top four spot, the former Bohemians man is sure to relish coming up against the cream of European football next season.

Next up for Tottenham is a visit to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa next Saturday evening, in a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

